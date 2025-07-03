Cranberry Chicken Salad (better than the deli, all from you pantry)

🍗 This cranberry chicken salad is sweet, savory, creamy magic.

And yep — it’s all shelf-stable. No fridge. No stress. No weird mystery meat. Just pantry power and flavor for days 💪✨

This Cranberry Chicken Salad meal is:

🥄 A protein-packed chicken salad

🍚 Served over fluffy rice (or noodles, or bread!)

🧺 Made with canned + dried pantry goods

🧠 Ready in 30 minutes — no chopping, no cooking chicken

💰 About $2 per person and feeds the whole crew

Here’s how it works:

🔥 Cook 1 cup rice with 2 cups water — easy peasy

🥣 Mix canned chicken, mayo, mustard, cranberries, almonds, relish, vinegar, onions, salt & pepper

🔄 Stir it up, let the rice steam, and BAM — dinner’s done

🍴 Spoon it over rice, sandwich it, or eat it cold straight from the bowl. Judge not 😆

🧠 Bonus tip: Changing the carb keeps it interesting — try sourdough, crackers, or even pasta!

💥 It’s cranberry. It’s creamy. It’s chaos-proof cuisine.









