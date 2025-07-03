BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Cranberry Chicken Salad (better than the deli, all from you pantry)
eatloadedpotato
eatloadedpotato
16 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • 22 hours ago

🍗 This cranberry chicken salad is sweet, savory, creamy magic.

 And yep — it’s all shelf-stable. No fridge. No stress. No weird mystery meat. Just pantry power and flavor for days 💪✨

 Hi, I’m MJ from LoadedPotato.org, your Refrigerator Eliminator™ 🧊❌

(Easy one click add all the groceries you need to your Amazon or Walmart cart, all free )

https://loadedpotato.org/recipes/cranberry-chicken-salad-bowl

This Cranberry Chicken Salad meal is:

 🥄 A protein-packed chicken salad

 🍚 Served over fluffy rice (or noodles, or bread!)

 🧺 Made with canned + dried pantry goods

 🧠 Ready in 30 minutes — no chopping, no cooking chicken

 💰 About $2 per person and feeds the whole crew

Here’s how it works:

 🔥 Cook 1 cup rice with 2 cups water — easy peasy

 🥣 Mix canned chicken, mayo, mustard, cranberries, almonds, relish, vinegar, onions, salt & pepper

 🔄 Stir it up, let the rice steam, and BAM — dinner’s done

 🍴 Spoon it over rice, sandwich it, or eat it cold straight from the bowl. Judge not 😆

🧠 Bonus tip: Changing the carb keeps it interesting — try sourdough, crackers, or even pasta!

 👉 Visit LoadedPotato.org to grab the full recipe, scale it for 5, 10, or 20 people, and use our Auto Grocery Calculator to add it all to your Walmart or Amazon Fresh cart in one click.

 💥 It’s cranberry. It’s creamy. It’s chaos-proof cuisine.



#CranberryChickenSalad #ShelfStableMeals #PantryCooking #NoFridgeNeeded #BudgetFriendlyMeals #EasyDinnerIdeas #QuickPantryMeals #CannedChickenRecipe #EmergencyFoodIdeas #LoadedPotatoOrg #GlutenFreeDinner #FamilyMealPrep #FridgeFreeLiving #PantryStaplesOnly #CheapDinnerHack #MealPrepOnABudget #NoCookMeals #DriedCranberryRecipe #ChickenSaladOverRice #FoodStorageMeals #SurvivalFoodIdeas #RiceBasedMeals #TeenApprovedMeals #DinnerForFive #ZeroWasteCooking #AffordableFamilyMeals #ShelfStableLunch #FridgeFreeFood #EmergencyPreparednessMeals #PantryOnlyRecipes

----------------------------------------------------------------

Follow me here! 🥳

YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/@eatloadedpotato

Instagram : https://instagram.com/eatloadedpotato

TikTok : https://tiktok.com/@eatloadedpotato

X : https://twitter.com/eatloadedpotato

----------------------------------------------------------------


Keywords
easy meal preppantry mealsloadedpotatoorgshelf stable recipesno fridge mealscheap meal ideascranberry chicken saladcanned chicken recipebudget friendly dinneremergency food ideasquick rice mealsgluten free pantry recipechicken salad over riceshelf stable lunchfamily dinner ideasdried cranberry reciperice and chicken recipesmeal prep on a budgetsurvival food recipepantry only meals
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy