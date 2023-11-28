"We come in peace"

Create New Account
Published 18 hours ago

Are you the Sacrificial Lamb, as legal standing in view of the I.D. cards issued to Citizens?  A State of _______ Citizen-Resident, by legal definition of the recent Federal Real ID Act is one who is under a 2-dimensional contract/address with a privately owned Utility Grid bill. However, more recently Municipal City ABA commercial Judges have refused to recognize the legal authority of the DMV in THEIR Courts & will fine you for not seeking-CLAIMING Residence to THEIR Forum-FOREIGN 2-dimensional paper FICTION.

This article says what I have about the privately owned 3rd-Party Trading GRID, but in another's words: http://annavonreitz.com/fifthgenerationwarfare.pdf

https://sarahwestall.com/clif-high-returns-aliens-antarctica-the-big-event-and-even-more-chaos-is-coming-1of2/

https://clifhigh.substack.com/p/med-beds-and-drunken-relatives

http://www.paulstramer.net/2023/11/about-notices-for-state-assemblies.html?m=1

