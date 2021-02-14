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God's judgement on America
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123 views • February 14, 2021
I spent the day, Monday May 12th, 2012 in prayer and intercession for America! this is from a broadcast earlier in the year from Trunews.com Regarding a Prophecy/Dream interpretation for America. 3 “You shall have no other gods before[a] me.
4 “You shall not make for yourself an image in the form of anything in heaven above or on the earth beneath or in the waters below. 5 You shall not bow down to them or worship them; for I, the Lord your God, am a jealous God, punishing the children for the sin of the parents to the third and fourth generation of those who hate me, 6 but showing love to a thousand generations of those who love me and keep my commandments.
MARK OF THE BEZOS: AMAZON’S PALM VEIN SCANNER FREAKS OUT CHRISTIANS
https://www.trunews.com/stream/mark-of-the-bezos-amazon-s-palm-vein-scanner-freaks-out-christians
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall reports on the latest efforts to implement a global identification system, fulfilling the prophecies of Revelation 13. New pay-with-your-palm and facial recognition technology are providing an opportunity for ruling oligarchs to control the populations of nations.
The team also examines the latest on NATO’s aggression towards Russia, as Putin produces a phantom inflatable army to dupe the West. Finally, Israel’s impenetrable Iron Dome defense may have been compromised, as an ‘errant’ missile nearly hits the infamous Dimona nuclear development site.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/22/21)
MAO’S MOUTHPIECES: US REPORTERS OUTED FOR SPREADING CCP PROPAGANDA https://www.trunews.com/stream/maos-mouthpieces-us-reporters-outed-for-spreading-ccp-propaganda
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall exposes the Communist infiltration of every level of American society, from government, to politics, to scientists, and the mainstream media. Have we already lost the war to the CCP?
The team also looks at the Anti-Arab violence brewing in Israel, and the possibility of civil war imminent in France.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/23/21)
4 “You shall not make for yourself an image in the form of anything in heaven above or on the earth beneath or in the waters below. 5 You shall not bow down to them or worship them; for I, the Lord your God, am a jealous God, punishing the children for the sin of the parents to the third and fourth generation of those who hate me, 6 but showing love to a thousand generations of those who love me and keep my commandments.
MARK OF THE BEZOS: AMAZON’S PALM VEIN SCANNER FREAKS OUT CHRISTIANS
https://www.trunews.com/stream/mark-of-the-bezos-amazon-s-palm-vein-scanner-freaks-out-christians
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall reports on the latest efforts to implement a global identification system, fulfilling the prophecies of Revelation 13. New pay-with-your-palm and facial recognition technology are providing an opportunity for ruling oligarchs to control the populations of nations.
The team also examines the latest on NATO’s aggression towards Russia, as Putin produces a phantom inflatable army to dupe the West. Finally, Israel’s impenetrable Iron Dome defense may have been compromised, as an ‘errant’ missile nearly hits the infamous Dimona nuclear development site.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/22/21)
MAO’S MOUTHPIECES: US REPORTERS OUTED FOR SPREADING CCP PROPAGANDA https://www.trunews.com/stream/maos-mouthpieces-us-reporters-outed-for-spreading-ccp-propaganda
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall exposes the Communist infiltration of every level of American society, from government, to politics, to scientists, and the mainstream media. Have we already lost the war to the CCP?
The team also looks at the Anti-Arab violence brewing in Israel, and the possibility of civil war imminent in France.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/23/21)
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