‼️🇺🇸 That “security footage” from the WHCD is being pushed like it’s real, but it doesn’t hold up and appears to be partially AI generated.



There are glaring inconsistencies all over it. Cole Allen eats an entire pizza box into his head! Frame issues, cop’s wrestling with himself! Movement anomalies. Artifacts that don’t line up. This isn’t subtle so was it made to look engineered❓️



So the real question is: why release something like this❓️



Because it feeds a pattern. Keep people in a constant state of confusion and fight or flight. It keeps them reacting instead of thinking.



Split the audience between those who question the patterns and inconsistency they recognize, and those who blindly accept anything presented to them. That divide is the entire mechanism.



Either they think people are too stupid to notice, or they’re counting on enough people not caring.



The real question is simple:



Are you paying attention, or are you still just consuming❓️

