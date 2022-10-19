Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
SHOW NO. 91 Tax Town Hall Show – Part 2 (Sep 21st, 2022)
9 views
channel image
The Agent For Truth
Published a month ago |

In this episode, Legal Researcher Shawn O’Connor provides brief commentary on the war between Ukraine and Russia and then provides more detailed commentary about the recently passed and oxymoronically named “Inflation Reduction Act” whereby 87,000 new IRS agents are budgeted to be hired. Then, Attorney Larry Becraft provided commentary regarding the huge number of Americans who have been awakened by the Covid “pandemic” are learning about the lies told to the American people about the federal income tax system.

Keywords
irsincome-taxformer-irs-agentnew-irs-agents

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket