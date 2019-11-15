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Parable of the Young Lad
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7 views • November 15, 2019
Listen to angels tell a Christmas parable.
You can read many more parables about advent of this season and the preparation for the coming of the Messiah today in this new collection, "Good Tidings of Great Joy, which will be to all people" Today. See https://smile.amazon.com/gp/product/B081F481XB?pf_rd_p=183f5289-9dc0-416f-942e-e8f213ef368b&pf_rd_r=VFZAB67DC18PSBM7J476
You can read many more parables about advent of this season and the preparation for the coming of the Messiah today in this new collection, "Good Tidings of Great Joy, which will be to all people" Today. See https://smile.amazon.com/gp/product/B081F481XB?pf_rd_p=183f5289-9dc0-416f-942e-e8f213ef368b&pf_rd_r=VFZAB67DC18PSBM7J476
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