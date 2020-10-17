© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hunter Laptop Proves Biden Crime Family Compromised
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
41 views • October 17, 2020
Most of us listening to this report have been aware of Joe Biden's blatant involvement with his son Hunter's influence peddling to foreign countries for dollars long before the election. But here we are, roughly a fortnight away from election day. Record numbers are turning out for early voting. Every shred of information intensely vital to the decisions of millions of voters. And the Silicon Valley overlords, thumbing their nose at a neutered Senate Judiciary Committee brazenly censor incriminating evidence published by the New York Post founded by Alexander Hamilton to favor the corrupt Democrat's lunge toward power.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.