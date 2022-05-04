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Dr. Ardis Show - Interviews Dr. Tau Braun - The First Doctor that Figured Out Venom. - 041222
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383 views • May 04, 2022
https://vokalnow.com/video/4850
https://iconnectfx.com/view/da72349c-8bc8-ec11-996a-0050568299de
Dr. Braun is a U.S. National Counterterrorism & EMS Advisor and Trainer, Chief Scientist, Counter-Bioterrorism Division, Bio-Chem Engineering, Executive Director of the Violence Prevention Agency, and Clinical Psychologist.
He researched and discovered the origin of Covid 19 was snake venom, before Dr. Ardis.
Find out what happened when he submitted his research to the FBI!
Please go to drtaubraun.com to find out more about Dr. Braun.
This is a rebroadcast of the April 12th, 2022 "The Doctor Ardis Show" to allow for this show to be translated in various foreign languages with the written permission of Dr. Bryan Ardis.
The opinions expressed on this show are not necessarily the opinion of Vokal Media.
This was also brought to you courtesy of Steven & Jana Ben-Nun Israeli News Live.
https://iconnectfx.com/view/da72349c-8bc8-ec11-996a-0050568299de
Dr. Braun is a U.S. National Counterterrorism & EMS Advisor and Trainer, Chief Scientist, Counter-Bioterrorism Division, Bio-Chem Engineering, Executive Director of the Violence Prevention Agency, and Clinical Psychologist.
He researched and discovered the origin of Covid 19 was snake venom, before Dr. Ardis.
Find out what happened when he submitted his research to the FBI!
Please go to drtaubraun.com to find out more about Dr. Braun.
This is a rebroadcast of the April 12th, 2022 "The Doctor Ardis Show" to allow for this show to be translated in various foreign languages with the written permission of Dr. Bryan Ardis.
The opinions expressed on this show are not necessarily the opinion of Vokal Media.
This was also brought to you courtesy of Steven & Jana Ben-Nun Israeli News Live.
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