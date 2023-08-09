BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dr. Jason Dean | Brave TV - Aug 9, 2023 - Military Chemtrails Spraying Us with Parasites, Lyme, Heavy Metals & More!
BraveTV
BraveTV
435 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
196 views • August 10, 2023

The House of Representatives has instructed the Pentagon to disclose whether ticks were used to spread Lyme disease between 1950 and 1975. Chris Smith, the Republican representative from New Jersey, made the allegation. According to Smith, a long-time advocate for Lyme disease, the claims come from a book about the disease and its discoverer, Willy Burgdofer.
Burgdofer didn't discover Lyme disease until 1982, almost a decade after it's claimed ticks may have been used. There is no proof that the claims are true, and other scientists have dismissed them.
However, the US has tested biological weapons on the general public in the past.

"Chemtrails" is the name given to plumes emitted by aircraft in the sky.
"Geoengineering" is the name used to define the intentional process of altering - or "engineering" - the Earth's atmosphere.
Increasing numbers of people and organizations in numerous industrialized countries believe chemtrails are visible artifacts of current geoengineering programs. In November 2010, the U.N. attempted to regulate them.
Evidence suggests that millions of tons of aluminum and barium particulates used in geoengineering programs are responsible for the dramatic rise in aluminum and barium levels in water and soil samples.
Recent plant and animal deaths have been linked to aluminum and/or barium toxicity, bringing even more attention to global geoengineering.
The public is generally unaware of what is now being called "The world's largest aerial operation in history" despite scientists and activists calling chemtrails "The issue of the century".
-----

BraveTV Official

Website: https://BraveTV.com
Store: https://BraveTV.com/store
Podcasts: https://BraveTV.com/watch
About Dr. Jason Dean: https://BraveTV.com/about
-----

Today’s report is brought to you by The Full Moon Protocol, where it’s our mission to awaken, uplift, and unite America in health care—one show at a time. Get your Full Moon Protocol at: https://bravetv.store/ 
To change your retirement to Silver IRA’s, be sure to check out my Plan for you at http://www.kirkelliottphd.com/DrDean

Survival is a necessity at https://www.SurvivalDispatch.com
To learn about investing in Gold & Silver visit wwwUSCoinCapitol.com, or call 800-878-2646.
-----

BraveTV interviews prolific guests that are informative, funny, interesting, controversial, and enjoy Freedom of Speech to the fullest.

Keywords
chemtrailsamericabravetvdrjasondean
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Power Outages and Home Medical Equipment: Planning for Extended Disruptions

Power Outages and Home Medical Equipment: Planning for Extended Disruptions

Iva Greene
We Are Sleepwalking Into World War III: Why I&#8217;m Preparing for the Worst

We Are Sleepwalking Into World War III: Why I’m Preparing for the Worst

Mike Adams
Why Open-Programmable Humanoid Garden Robots Will Help You Achieve Off-Grid Food Production

Why Open-Programmable Humanoid Garden Robots Will Help You Achieve Off-Grid Food Production

Mike Adams
Pink Himalayan salt: The quiet upgrade your pantry has been missing

Pink Himalayan salt: The quiet upgrade your pantry has been missing

HRS Editors
Why I Believe Permaculture Is Possibly The Most Important Freedom Strategy You Can Deploy

Why I Believe Permaculture Is Possibly The Most Important Freedom Strategy You Can Deploy

Mike Adams
Report Identifies Seven Common Gaps in Family Emergency Plans

Report Identifies Seven Common Gaps in Family Emergency Plans

Iva Greene
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy