Time Is Being Compressed * 9.1.2024 * Dreams and Visions

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
IMPORTANT NOTE: THIS VISION WAS EXPLAINED IN MORE DETAIL IN THE FOLLOWING TWO RADIO SHOWS:
GOD TOLD ME "TIME IS BEING COMPRESSED" - WHAT THIS COULD MEAN FOR US (MATHEW 24:22) (12/5/2024)
https://rumble.com/v5wgt6w-god-told-me-time-is-being-compressed-what-this-could-mean-for-us-mathew-242.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
GOD TOLD ME "TIME IS BEING COMPRESSED" PT2 - WHAT MAY LIE JUST AHEAD - 2 PETER 3:10 (12/12/2024)
https://rumble.com/v5yr15n-god-told-me-time-is-being-compressed-pt2-what-may-lie-just-ahead-2-peter-31.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
Augusto's Websites...
Augusto on Brighteon…
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/videos/all
Augusto on MediaFire...
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Augusto on Rumble...
https://rumble.com/user/theappearance
Augusto on Bitchute...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064