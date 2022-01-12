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NorbzWorld: Canadians Have Had Enough - 'Fuck This!' [10.01.2022]
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170 views • January 12, 2022
You probs won't see this on the news, happened in Quebec. People are finally starting to assemble and do more than cause noise on SM. Proud of my fellow Canucks, eh.
Source: Meanwhile in Canada.....
331,877 views Jan 10, 2022
John Talks - 221K subscribers
https://youtu.be/6gHApeO3drU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUZAUoL2_bd9cR8R5T_iSlQ
4,026 views Jan 10, 2022
NorbzWorld
46.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/CzQ9qp8ZYhM
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMMC-Y8AyEwFKS-lTO7vs0g
Source: Meanwhile in Canada.....
331,877 views Jan 10, 2022
John Talks - 221K subscribers
https://youtu.be/6gHApeO3drU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUZAUoL2_bd9cR8R5T_iSlQ
4,026 views Jan 10, 2022
NorbzWorld
46.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/CzQ9qp8ZYhM
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMMC-Y8AyEwFKS-lTO7vs0g
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