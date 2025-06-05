Empowered to Serve - Post Script Insights 108

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In his latest Post Script Insights, Futurist, John L. Petersen reflects on a life dedicated to helping others. He emphasizes that self-care is crucial for effective service. Neglecting personal well-being can lead to burnout. True altruism stems from a strong, healthy self, enabling genuine contributions without external validation, especially in times of uncertainty.
