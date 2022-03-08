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And We Know - Politicians calling for KILLINGS! Mass of Humanity Waking UP! Ukraine, PUTIN & PAIN! PRAY!
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100 views • March 08, 2022
LT of And We Know.
There is a lot of panic in the mainstream media...From the democrats and RINOS… one of them so scared of what will be unraveled he called for an assassination…woah! It is getting really ugly out there, desecrating our flag, the criminals in politics are exposing themselves more every day. The anons are working overtime getting as much info as possible to the masses. Let’s go.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vwhv86-3.4.22-politicians-calling-for-killings-mass-of-humanity-waking-up-ukraine-.html
There is a lot of panic in the mainstream media...From the democrats and RINOS… one of them so scared of what will be unraveled he called for an assassination…woah! It is getting really ugly out there, desecrating our flag, the criminals in politics are exposing themselves more every day. The anons are working overtime getting as much info as possible to the masses. Let’s go.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vwhv86-3.4.22-politicians-calling-for-killings-mass-of-humanity-waking-up-ukraine-.html
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