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SATAN CHANGING GODS DNA WITH RNA VACCINE- CHANGE HAPPENS OVER TIME.
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545 views • July 30, 2021
SATAN CHANGING GODS DNA WITH RNA
Please share and watch this video, do not fast forward your soul depend on it. Pray for those who stand in the execution lines for the jab, do warfare for the souls. I asked each one of you! this This Scripture Rev 18:23 for thy merchants were the great men/ )Bill Gates/Soros,\/Queen Elizabeth/Trump) of the earth; for by thy sorceries/(drugs/pharmacia/ harmful medicine, /poisonous herb; a drug, poisonous potion;/vaccine magic (potion), dye, raw material for physical or chemical processing.")were all nations deceived. directly links the VACCINE to the MARK, we can discern that the CURRENT GLOBAL SITUATION is creating an ENABLING ENVIRONMENT friendly for False-Prophet/Anti-Christ/Beast to execute the MARK, currently the second option of Revelation 13:17, the name of the beast.
If You would like to sow into the ministry : the paypal link is ;
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/VincentWienand
IT HAS GRADUALLY BEGUN JUST AS YESHUA SAID, ISRAEL BAR UNVACINATED PEOPLE.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s5LmDesxCpA
USE WISDOM! THE NUMBER OF THE SECOND BEAST IS 45
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HOSZAKV4NhE&;t=24s
CERTIFICATE OF VACCINATION IDENTIFICATION MARK OF THE BEAST COVID 19
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9ElLhnUdfW0&;t=277s
THE MARK ITS HERE, LETS SEE THE VERSES, 1611 KJV, AND THE ORIGINAL GREEK
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5QmqTOXKpIc&;t=226s
THE TWO SHORT SPACE -THE 7TH AND 8TH KINGDOMS -THE NWO AND ANTICHRIST GOVERNMENTS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F4mCRVlWMgk&;t=916s
LIGHT AT THE END OF THE TUNNEL WHEN THE ENEMY GOD IS GONE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3WxZ-fOn5Ds&;t=23s
Please share and watch this video, do not fast forward your soul depend on it. Pray for those who stand in the execution lines for the jab, do warfare for the souls. I asked each one of you! this This Scripture Rev 18:23 for thy merchants were the great men/ )Bill Gates/Soros,\/Queen Elizabeth/Trump) of the earth; for by thy sorceries/(drugs/pharmacia/ harmful medicine, /poisonous herb; a drug, poisonous potion;/vaccine magic (potion), dye, raw material for physical or chemical processing.")were all nations deceived. directly links the VACCINE to the MARK, we can discern that the CURRENT GLOBAL SITUATION is creating an ENABLING ENVIRONMENT friendly for False-Prophet/Anti-Christ/Beast to execute the MARK, currently the second option of Revelation 13:17, the name of the beast.
If You would like to sow into the ministry : the paypal link is ;
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/VincentWienand
IT HAS GRADUALLY BEGUN JUST AS YESHUA SAID, ISRAEL BAR UNVACINATED PEOPLE.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s5LmDesxCpA
USE WISDOM! THE NUMBER OF THE SECOND BEAST IS 45
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HOSZAKV4NhE&;t=24s
CERTIFICATE OF VACCINATION IDENTIFICATION MARK OF THE BEAST COVID 19
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9ElLhnUdfW0&;t=277s
THE MARK ITS HERE, LETS SEE THE VERSES, 1611 KJV, AND THE ORIGINAL GREEK
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5QmqTOXKpIc&;t=226s
THE TWO SHORT SPACE -THE 7TH AND 8TH KINGDOMS -THE NWO AND ANTICHRIST GOVERNMENTS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F4mCRVlWMgk&;t=916s
LIGHT AT THE END OF THE TUNNEL WHEN THE ENEMY GOD IS GONE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3WxZ-fOn5Ds&;t=23s
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