ND Senator Jeff Magrum & Rep. SuAnn Olson: Pushing Back Against Carbon Capture Pipelines

Legislators from North Dakota attended and spoke at the July rally in Fort Dodge, Iowa: “The Midwestern Coalition to Protect Private Property Rights and Expose the Hazardous CO2 Pipeline & Corruption.” Senator Jeff Magrum and Representative SuAnn Olson spoke about the sequestration sites – or the lack thereof – planned in their state. North Dakota has not approved underground sequestration, and their legislature will not reconvene to decide the issue until 2025. They point out that, should the pipelines be installed throughout the Great Plains, they will have no end point for the captured carbon dioxide they transmit.

