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False shepherd's Cross
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29 views • December 27, 2019
Rev 16:13 And I saw three unclean spirits like frogs come out of the mouth of the dragon, and out of the mouth of the beast, and out of the mouth of the false prophet.
links:
https://www.redstate.com/alexparker/2019/11/17/pope-francis-ecological-sin-must-added-catechism-catholic-church/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aleister_Crowley
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thelema
my previous vid:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2C5d_CqmxZE&t=53s
links:
https://www.redstate.com/alexparker/2019/11/17/pope-francis-ecological-sin-must-added-catechism-catholic-church/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aleister_Crowley
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thelema
my previous vid:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2C5d_CqmxZE&t=53s
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