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Life of a Soviet Citizen documentary - PART 1 - BIRTH
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23 views • March 05, 2021
Documentary about the life of a soviet citizen in USSR, part 1 - BIRTH
Welcome to the world, little Soviet Human! You had a special type of luck to be born in USSR.
Let's talk about your first days on Earth - soviet maternity hospitals, separation from the mother, fabric nappies and dry milk mixes.
You can find me on
Telegram at https://t.me/theantired
Telegram group: https://t.me/theantired
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtc0yiCKh2n8FzwZ-oztm9Q/
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/theantired/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theantired
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-619333
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@theantired:a
In this part I discuss:
0:00 - Intro
0:26 - About this documentary
1:44 - Maternity hospitals
3:08 - Hospital admission
3:30 - Childbirth and abuse
4:56 - The newborn and baby ward
7:11 - Breastfeeding and dairy kitchens
10:28 - Diapers and laundry
11:41 - Weaning the baby and first food
12:27 - Could a soviet woman be a stay at home mom?
Watch the whole documentary here https://bit.ly/3hPpqx8
Link to the Abuse at Childbirth hashtag stories (#насилие_в_родах):
https://vk.com/humanize_birth (in Russian)
Welcome to the world, little Soviet Human! You had a special type of luck to be born in USSR.
Let's talk about your first days on Earth - soviet maternity hospitals, separation from the mother, fabric nappies and dry milk mixes.
You can find me on
Telegram at https://t.me/theantired
Telegram group: https://t.me/theantired
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtc0yiCKh2n8FzwZ-oztm9Q/
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/theantired/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theantired
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-619333
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@theantired:a
In this part I discuss:
0:00 - Intro
0:26 - About this documentary
1:44 - Maternity hospitals
3:08 - Hospital admission
3:30 - Childbirth and abuse
4:56 - The newborn and baby ward
7:11 - Breastfeeding and dairy kitchens
10:28 - Diapers and laundry
11:41 - Weaning the baby and first food
12:27 - Could a soviet woman be a stay at home mom?
Watch the whole documentary here https://bit.ly/3hPpqx8
Link to the Abuse at Childbirth hashtag stories (#насилие_в_родах):
https://vk.com/humanize_birth (in Russian)
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