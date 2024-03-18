Create New Account
Shining the Light on The Sodomite Gateway
The Open Scroll
Published 18 hours ago

There's a series of posts on The Open Scroll Blog that has shaken awake a large number or folks over the years. The subject matter has been a closely guarded secret of the elite for thousands of years. The secret is out.


11 Do not participate in the unfruitful deeds of darkness, but instead even expose them; 12 for it is disgraceful even to speak of the things which are done by them in secret. 13 But all things become visible when they are exposed by the light, for everything that becomes visible is light.

Ephesians 5:11-13


Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/TheSodomiteGatewayIntro.mp4


Resources Referenced in this video:

Series Links: The Sodomite Gateway

http://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2012/02/series-links-sodomite-gateway.html


Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm


Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm


Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:

https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub


The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com

The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com

