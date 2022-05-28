It's official....we are f@cked!!

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Some of those appearing in the video are wearing Graduation Gowns from schools! Some of them couldn’t answer the question “How much is 3 x 3 x 3?” They are literally INCAPABLE of actually thinking!
Those schools should be immediately shut down, all the teachers/Administrators FIRED, and permanently barred from ever teaching again.
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