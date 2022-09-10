«ΕΞΑΚΟΛΟΥΘΟΥΜΕ ΝΑ ΕΙΜΑΣΤΕ ΣΤΟ ΣΠΙΤΙ ΜΑΣ ΓΙΑΤΙ ΤΙΜΩΡΟΥΜΑΣΤΕ!»

«Εξακολουθούμε να είμαστε στο σπίτι μας γιατί τιμωρούμαστε!», επεσήμανε μεταξύ άλλων η υγειονομικός Φωτεινή Κούνιου από την Προσοτσάνη Δράμας η οποία βρίσκεται σε αναστολή από τον Αύγουστο του 2021. Η ίδια παραχώρησε μια πολύ ενδιαφέρουσα συνέντευξη και είπε πάρα πολλά για όλο αυτό που ζει η ίδια αλλά και οι συνάδελφοι της.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.