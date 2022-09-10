Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
«ΕΞΑΚΟΛΟΥΘΟΥΜΕ ΝΑ ΕΙΜΑΣΤΕ ΣΤΟ ΣΠΙΤΙ ΜΑΣ ΓΙΑΤΙ ΤΙΜΩΡΟΥΜΑΣΤΕ!»
290 views
channel image
Ελεύθερη Πένα
Published 2 months ago |

«Εξακολουθούμε να είμαστε στο σπίτι μας γιατί τιμωρούμαστε!», επεσήμανε μεταξύ άλλων η υγειονομικός Φωτεινή Κούνιου από την Προσοτσάνη Δράμας η οποία βρίσκεται σε αναστολή από τον Αύγουστο του 2021. Η ίδια παραχώρησε μια πολύ ενδιαφέρουσα συνέντευξη και είπε πάρα πολλά για όλο αυτό που ζει η ίδια αλλά και οι συνάδελφοι της.

Keywords
healthvaccinehospitalgreece

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket