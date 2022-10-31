NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 10/31/2022

The left wants total anarchy and lawlessness until it hits one of their own, then they suddenly change their turn, but they stil blame the rest of us for what is going on. But, they will never do what I end this with today. for I did the Godly thing.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.