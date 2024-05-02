Some Details of the Death of American Journalist ⚡️'Russell Bentley'⚡️in Donetsk - from German Journalist and Friend, Alina Lipp

Some Details of the Death of American journalist Russell Bentley from Journalist and Friend, Alina Lipp. There were 2 videos, one longer but not translated.

Some details of the death of American journalist Russell Bentley by Alina Lipp.

Pro-Russian American journalist Russell Bentley, who had lived in Donetsk since 2014, was killed not by Ukrainian, but by Russian soldiers. This was reported by a representative of the military prosecutor's office from Moscow. After Russell’s wife Lyudmila published a video appeal to the President of the Russian Federation, “the matter was taken up at the top”, and, thanks to that, many details have now become clear.

The murders were idiots who thought that "rich Americans" could always be extorted for money.

❗️Details of the death of American journalist Russell Bentley

Russell's death is a huge loss for our "Enlightenment community" that informs the world about what is really happening in Ukraine.

❗️ We all hope that the killers were found and punished ❗️

For those who don't know Russell:

❗️ Watch my 3-part film “Donbass - in search of truth” about the conflict in Ukraine, in which Russell plays one of the main roles.

All relevant information on the topic can be found on Russell’s channel, which is now hosted by his wife: https://t.me/TXDPR

Cynthia... Feel that things are still unknown. Hope that we continue to learn more.

I've posted videos with Alina and Russell together, from a couple years back. They both lived in Donetsk when she faced 3 years imprisonment in Germany if she returned, for reporting about Donbass, as Germany claimed it was Russian propaganda. I've posted around 60 videos with Russell. Search her name in my channel's search box to find them.

Here's a good article about Alina from 2022:

Julian Assange, Alina Lipp, and Anne-Laure Bonnel – When Truth Becomes a Crime in the West

https://janataweekly.org/julian-assange-alina-lipp-and-anne-laure-bonnel-when-truth-becomes-a-crime-in-the-west/