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The Truth Why Packages Won't Be on Time this Christmas!
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88 views • October 17, 2021
Today we talk to Tim, a truck driver, to get the truth on the logistics that gets the packages to the stores and doors of America. After watching the show you will learn we are being lied to yet again by the Liar and Chief.
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