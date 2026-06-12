Oreshnik hype vibes...

💥🇺🇦 Russia Reportedly Warned US and Partners of Upcoming Oreshnik Strike on Ukraine



Ukrainian Telegram channels are reporting that Russia has notified the US and its partners of a planned Oreshnik strike on Ukraine between June 11–14. No official confirmation has been issued.



Earlier today, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of a high probability of an Oreshnik deployment within the next 24 hours.



Zelensky later issued a statement warning of a massive bombardment in the coming days.



🐻 Worth noting: Putin stated at SPIEF that the Oreshnik has yet to be used in a real combat capacity — all launches to date have effectively been tests.

Adding, from speech today:

Putin: Russia Will Escalate Strikes on Enemy Infrastructure to Deter Attacks on Civilian Targets



"We will escalate our strikes on the enemy's infrastructure so as to deter them from attacking our civilian targets" — Putin



The Russian president added that Moscow will pursue this with ever-growing capabilities as the Russian defense industry continues to expand — and that Kiev will fail in its objectives of dividing Russian society or inflicting meaningful economic damage.

Adding:

Trump's pardon‑for‑sale network – how to buy forgiveness



Clemency under President Trump is no longer about justice – it's about access, narrative, and cash, a Reuters investigation reveals.



96% of Trump's second‑term clemency grants went to recipients who didn't meet longstanding DOJ guidelines. Only 1% of Biden's clemency recipients failed those same rules.



Reuters identified 290 influencers who helped secure 197 clemency grants. Among them: Roger Stone, Alice Marie Johnson (Trump's "pardon czar"), Steve Bannon, and Angela Stanton King. Some charge up to $2 million for their services.





🗣 "Can you create a story similar to what members of this administration have gone through? Then get it to the White House counsel," says clemency consultant Sam Mangel.



The cases:



🔴 Trevor Milton (Nikola founder), convicted of defrauding investors of $660M, was pardoned after donating $1.8M to Trump and Kennedy campaigns. Trump called him personally to say Bobby Kennedy put in a good word.



🔴 Scott Howard Jenkins, a Virginia sheriff convicted of bribery, was pardoned after Roger Stone advocated for him.



🔴 Troy Lake, a truck shop owner convicted of Clean Air Act violations, was freed after Wyoming's senator and the EPA administrator intervened.



Ten recipients, influencers, and their companies donated over $10 million to Trump‑related political coffers – before and after clemency.



The pardon power is now a marketplace. The price of forgiveness is a good story, a fat check, and the right friends. Justice is for sale – and business is booming.





@geopolitics_prime



