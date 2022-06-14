Two Studies now suggest the circulating Monkeypox Virus has been manipulated in a Biolab (engineered bioweapon like SARS-COV-2)

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Two Studies now suggest the circulating Monkeypox Virus has been manipulated in a Biolab – The Exposehttps://expose-news.com/2022/06/04/two-studies-monkeypox-manipulated-in-biolab/
Study finds latest Monkeypox Outbreak is result of Biolab manipulated Virus possibly released intentionally – The Expose
https://expose-news.com/2022/06/01/study-monkeypox-outbreak-is-intentional-lab-leak/
Study finds latest Monkeypox Outbreak is result of Biolab manipulated Virus possibly released intentionally | The Irish Sentinel
https://theirishsentinel.com/2022/06/01/study-finds-latest-monkeypox-outbreak-is-result-of-biolab-manipulated-virus-possibly-released-intentionally/
Study Finds Latest Monkeypox Outbreak is Result of Biolab Manipulated Virus, Released Intentionally? - Europe Reloaded
https://www.europereloaded.com/study-finds-latest-monkeypox-outbreak-is-result-of-biolab-manipulated-virus-released-intentionally/
Study Finds Latest Monkeypox Outbreak Is Result of Biolab-manipulated Virus Possibly Released Intentionally - Global ResearchGlobal Research - Centre for Research on Globalization
https://www.globalresearch.ca/study-finds-latest-monkeypox-outbreak-result-biolab-manipulated-virus-possibly-released-intentionally/5782369
Vaccinia virus replication is not affected by APOBEC3 family members | Virology Journal | Full Text
https://virologyj.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/1743-422X-3-86
Receipts: MonkeyPox Planned Like Covid Evidence Proves Psychopaths Planned, Engineered Monkeypox
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2022/05/receipts-monkeypox-planned-like-covid-evidence-proves-psychopaths-planned-engineered-monkeypox/
Wuhan Laboratory Found to Have Conducted Novel Monkeypox Research One Year Before Global Outbreak – Patriot Alerts
https://patriotalerts.com/2022/05/wuhan-laboratory-found-to-have-conducted-novel-monkeypox-research-one-year-before-global-outbreak%EF%BF%BC/
TAR VECTOR - Transformation-associated recombination (TAR) cloning for genomics studies and synthetic biology THE TARDIS??????????????????
https://search.brave.com/search?q=TAR+VECTOR&source=desktop
Multi-country outbreak of Monkeypox virus: genetic divergence and first signs of microevolution - Monkeypox / Genome Reports - Virological
https://virological.org/t/multi-country-outbreak-of-monkeypox-virus-genetic-divergence-and-first-signs-of-microevolution/806
(PDF) May 2022 : Peculiar Evolution of the Monkeypox Virus Genomes
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/360973596_May_2022_Peculiar_Evolution_of_the_Monkeypox_Virus_Genomes
Evolution of the « T » bases contiguous region for the 14 analysed genomes. | Download Scientific Diagram
https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Evolution-of-the-T-bases-contiguous-region-for-the-14-analysed-genomes_tbl1_360973596
ARNICA OINTMENT WIKI - Brave Search
https://search.brave.com/search?q=ARNICA+OINTMENT+WIKI&source=desktop