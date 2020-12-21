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Brian Mullin, Flat Earth, gravity and the Sun, ep. 3
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59 views • December 21, 2020
Brian Mullins became popular with his YouTube channel called "Balls Out Physics" until he got banned in 2018 and has since completely vanished. He has left his legacy on videos that I managed to rescue where he puts forward another brain numbing theory that could prove a flat Earth. No-one to-date has been able to debunk his theories.
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