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China Coronavirus: What They Aren’t Telling You
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19 views • July 04, 2020
Today we are going to be talking about the mysterious illness from China that is spreading rapidly. It was initially known as the 2019 Novel Coronavirus, a respiratory infection – which has never been identified in humans before.
It has spread to Hong Kong, Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea and now … to the United States.
There is much that you are not being told, and China is doing its best to cover it up. Could this be the next Spanish Flu? And what does the Bible have to say concerning these things? Tune in to find out.
RESOURCES
Make sure that you are prepared for whatever may happen, and follow this link to purchase your n95 masks before they disappear: https://amzn.to/36sx7mw
Also, follow this link if you’d like to read the amazing book “The Great Influenza,” to read about one of the greatest pandemics in history: https://amzn.to/36sx7mw
It has spread to Hong Kong, Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea and now … to the United States.
There is much that you are not being told, and China is doing its best to cover it up. Could this be the next Spanish Flu? And what does the Bible have to say concerning these things? Tune in to find out.
RESOURCES
Make sure that you are prepared for whatever may happen, and follow this link to purchase your n95 masks before they disappear: https://amzn.to/36sx7mw
Also, follow this link if you’d like to read the amazing book “The Great Influenza,” to read about one of the greatest pandemics in history: https://amzn.to/36sx7mw
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