Alexandra 360: Special Pre-Debate Episode!!!

Alexandra 360 will discuss the different platforms between Kamala Harris and President Trump.
Alexandra 360 will also provide scenarios of a Trump presidency and a Kamala Harris presidency.
Special Guest: Naomi A Flam: Rally Virginia Ambassador for Albemarle County.
Sponsers:
https://smokinguncoffee.com/products/alexandra-360-coffee-club-free-shipping
Baltimore Digital: Put code: Alexandra for 10% off.