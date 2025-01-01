2025-1-1 adams and otto interview - listen, no need to watch - sunlight activating - read description

2025-1-1 adams and otto interview - listen, no need to watch - sunlight activating

the sunlight activates minerals/nutrients in your body......and even though smart people pretend to understand how it all works...just like they pretend to know how eating this or that really works...our bodies are very complex, and God has given us the ability to eat certain things, or not have other certain things, and the body can do all sorts of amazing things adapting and overcoming and everything else...which is why we can't really figure it all out. But, team satan who hate you, who hate the spirit of God, who hate the temple of God, who say things like, "a baby, we will offer it to lucifer, inject it! a baby, lets have an abortion and offer it to lucifer! mankind made in the image of God...I hate you! disguise the bioweapons as vaccines and tell them it is safe and effect at murdering them, and preventing the woman in giving birth! If God said that life is in the blood! then we will create a bioweapon to attack the blood! If the body needs oxygen to survive! then we will find that frequency, and use wifi, 5G, and emf to attack the body at that frequency! If the body needs sunlight to activate certain things within that body, then we will spray chemicals to block out the sun, and to kill them off! It's total f'ing war people! and there is an evil spirit who is coming for you, and there are caretakers for your body and soul that are trying to empower you, and there are the rest who just go about in their jobs in the world for a paycheck and have no idea what's going on, and the moment you say no to being "stupid and going along", then they label you and treat you unfairly. Don't you ever go back on God! and whatever HE has shown you, believe! who else are you going to follow in these times? who cares for your soul! and wants you to prosper in the midst of your enemies?!!! serve Him! keep His commandments! and statutes! and judgments! obey His voice! praise Yahuah!