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Kim Osbøl: True or False - Anyone wanna 'FactCheck' this plz? [03.08.2021]
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332 views • August 03, 2021
01.08.2021 U.S. military arrest Bill Gates.
The U.S. military on Tuesday arrested Microsoft founder Bill Gates, charging the socially awkward misfit with child trafficking and other unspeakable crimes against America and its people.
https://realrawnews.com/2021/08/military-arrests-bill-gates/
27.07.2021 Military Executes Tom Hanks.
Actor Tom Hanks has left the earth, put to death by a military tribunal that found him guilty of pedophilia and child endangerment.
https://realrawnews.com/2021/07/military-executes-tom-hanks/
Bonus video from Chuck Middleton:
Time to Wake Up, There’s Something Going On! (Reloaded) [07.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Uux7MwFJRnRd/
'Follow The Fucking Money' -
#Pedophilia #ChildTraffiking #Grooming #LGBTQIA+ #Antifa #BLM #PizzaGate #Frazzledrip Adrenochrome-eating Frazeldrip 'Snuff Film' #SpiritCooking #Adrenochrome #Canibalism and much more...
Out of Shadows The Documentary (11.04.2020)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NcZLfiCWSZwA/
Fall Cabal [Part 1-10] by Janet Ossebaard [15.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OQWQxQmIz6jr/
Mouthy Buddha: Elite Human and Child Trafficking [Vol.2] - Art In Embassies [10.02.2021)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DDXxos6xqgK2/
Nick Alvear: Pervywood 1 to 9 - 'The New World Order' (2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20pervywood%20&;kind=video
Covid 19 Part 4: CHILDLOVERS EVERYWHERE... (full version 46:40)[28.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1y4XSH48xYpU/
Frazzledrip - Showing 20 of 121 matches.
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=frazzledrip%20&;kind=video
The Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal - Part 6 [26.12.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DthgkKFurBPS/
Den danske udenrigsminister Jeppe Kofod er en pædofil... Dokumenteret [13.02.2021]
Statsminister Mette Frederiksen og Retssystemet holder hånden over hem.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
Per Rye Dannerfjord - Krøyers Have Svendborg [17.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rxSalU0A5M1p/
Systematisk Pædofili & Børnehandel Stortrives i Danmark Part 1-11
Part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/fD5QOJ7lT8jg/ (intro)
Part 2 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8ChKZXdXxuOO/ (Nanna Fri)
Part 3 https://www.bitchute.com/video/h5RcIgIfQoom/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)
Part 4 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ENwaM7ZP6cbH/ (Anette Fri-Vilje Aurora)
Part 5 https://www.bitchute.com/video/MwQi4bvBgJfM/ (A Message to the World from Denmark)
Part 6 https://www.bitchute.com/video/JjPC6CukGvTG/ (Christina Pihl Rasmussen)
Part 7 https://www.bitchute.com/video/FRZYAJwfdTh4/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)
Part 8 https://www.bitchute.com/video/cMqiOdQPT8x6/ (Jeanette Strauss)
Part 9 https://www.bitchute.com/video/BKA1ernBpITx/ (Mads Krarup Nielsen)
Part 10 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ReHMLgASAmof/ (Claus Kristiansen)
Part 11 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8HWnwTKWufd1/ (Danny N Andersen (Dna))
Source: Kim Osbøl
Born [1964] and raised in Copenhagen Denmark, Freedom Fighter and Internet Warrior from #HadetsSange - and a product of the Danish welfare system [Satanic Facism].
https://www.facebook.com/kim.temp (Main)
https://twitter.com/Kim_Osboel
https://anonup.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3YqC0mK7nzxz/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kimosboel
https://www.ourfreedomtube.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.ourfreedombits.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.ourfreedombook.com/Kim_Osboel
https://brandnewtube.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.minds.com/kim_osboel/
https://odysee.com/@Kim_Osb%C3%B8l:b
https://vimeo.com/user125251652
https://parler.com/profile/KimOsboel/
https://mewe.com/i/kimosb%C3%B8l
https://gab.com/Kim_Osboel
https://t.me/Kim_Osboel
https://awakeningincubator.com/members/kim_osboel/
[2017] http://www.k10.dk/showthread.php?t=35157
YouTube #2: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKcCEgl90IXxFewmCNsztgA/
Rumble #2 : https://rumble.com/user/KimOsboel (kun danske)
The U.S. military on Tuesday arrested Microsoft founder Bill Gates, charging the socially awkward misfit with child trafficking and other unspeakable crimes against America and its people.
https://realrawnews.com/2021/08/military-arrests-bill-gates/
27.07.2021 Military Executes Tom Hanks.
Actor Tom Hanks has left the earth, put to death by a military tribunal that found him guilty of pedophilia and child endangerment.
https://realrawnews.com/2021/07/military-executes-tom-hanks/
Bonus video from Chuck Middleton:
Time to Wake Up, There’s Something Going On! (Reloaded) [07.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Uux7MwFJRnRd/
'Follow The Fucking Money' -
#Pedophilia #ChildTraffiking #Grooming #LGBTQIA+ #Antifa #BLM #PizzaGate #Frazzledrip Adrenochrome-eating Frazeldrip 'Snuff Film' #SpiritCooking #Adrenochrome #Canibalism and much more...
Out of Shadows The Documentary (11.04.2020)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NcZLfiCWSZwA/
Fall Cabal [Part 1-10] by Janet Ossebaard [15.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OQWQxQmIz6jr/
Mouthy Buddha: Elite Human and Child Trafficking [Vol.2] - Art In Embassies [10.02.2021)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DDXxos6xqgK2/
Nick Alvear: Pervywood 1 to 9 - 'The New World Order' (2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20pervywood%20&;kind=video
Covid 19 Part 4: CHILDLOVERS EVERYWHERE... (full version 46:40)[28.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1y4XSH48xYpU/
Frazzledrip - Showing 20 of 121 matches.
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=frazzledrip%20&;kind=video
The Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal - Part 6 [26.12.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DthgkKFurBPS/
Den danske udenrigsminister Jeppe Kofod er en pædofil... Dokumenteret [13.02.2021]
Statsminister Mette Frederiksen og Retssystemet holder hånden over hem.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
Per Rye Dannerfjord - Krøyers Have Svendborg [17.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rxSalU0A5M1p/
Systematisk Pædofili & Børnehandel Stortrives i Danmark Part 1-11
Part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/fD5QOJ7lT8jg/ (intro)
Part 2 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8ChKZXdXxuOO/ (Nanna Fri)
Part 3 https://www.bitchute.com/video/h5RcIgIfQoom/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)
Part 4 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ENwaM7ZP6cbH/ (Anette Fri-Vilje Aurora)
Part 5 https://www.bitchute.com/video/MwQi4bvBgJfM/ (A Message to the World from Denmark)
Part 6 https://www.bitchute.com/video/JjPC6CukGvTG/ (Christina Pihl Rasmussen)
Part 7 https://www.bitchute.com/video/FRZYAJwfdTh4/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)
Part 8 https://www.bitchute.com/video/cMqiOdQPT8x6/ (Jeanette Strauss)
Part 9 https://www.bitchute.com/video/BKA1ernBpITx/ (Mads Krarup Nielsen)
Part 10 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ReHMLgASAmof/ (Claus Kristiansen)
Part 11 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8HWnwTKWufd1/ (Danny N Andersen (Dna))
Source: Kim Osbøl
Born [1964] and raised in Copenhagen Denmark, Freedom Fighter and Internet Warrior from #HadetsSange - and a product of the Danish welfare system [Satanic Facism].
https://www.facebook.com/kim.temp (Main)
https://twitter.com/Kim_Osboel
https://anonup.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3YqC0mK7nzxz/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kimosboel
https://www.ourfreedomtube.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.ourfreedombits.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.ourfreedombook.com/Kim_Osboel
https://brandnewtube.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.minds.com/kim_osboel/
https://odysee.com/@Kim_Osb%C3%B8l:b
https://vimeo.com/user125251652
https://parler.com/profile/KimOsboel/
https://mewe.com/i/kimosb%C3%B8l
https://gab.com/Kim_Osboel
https://t.me/Kim_Osboel
https://awakeningincubator.com/members/kim_osboel/
[2017] http://www.k10.dk/showthread.php?t=35157
YouTube #2: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKcCEgl90IXxFewmCNsztgA/
Rumble #2 : https://rumble.com/user/KimOsboel (kun danske)
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