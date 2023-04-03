https://gettr.com/post/p2d6kfmd5c6
比堕胎药更“有效”： 新冠疫苗的流产率令人发指！
More Lethal Than Abortion Pills: Horrifying Miscarriage Rates With the COVID Injection
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.