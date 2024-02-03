NOW IS THE TIME TO SEEK JESUS AS BIBLICAL WORMWOOD COMES CLOSER / LARGE METEORS RUSSIA-CHINA / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





Today is now 2/3/24. i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence.. In todays video first of ill say if hardly posting well I'll probaly take off time even moreso now though will post as i can. As yesterday morning found out my mom has a tumor in the right part of her brain. Thankfully by Gods Grace it's not cancerous and I know God can heal all things though my father's already had 6 heart attacks which I saved him each time when he had 2 massive ones with 4 small ones. As I've spoken on that many times how Christ I felt would give me a warning dream before each time he had them and id always warn him prior though last heart attack he had I didn't warn him before as I didn't wanna add more stress. Well now that my dad found out with me this morning about my mom I worried about him having a mass stroke or another heart attack which I dreamed of a while ago again though thanks to God that hasn't occured ( yet). So if taking time off here you'll see why. As my mom needs surgery soon to remove it and must possibly get extra medical treatments so me and my parents are going through the fire so to say though I am trusting God as to us my family and know all will be ok either way. In this video my main notes are all in my comments section so go read to understand why this information is vital and more. Thanks for watching.





Credited footage credited to thirdphaseofmoon YouTube channel for UFO footages.

Credits also to (funny0781) YouTube channel for 2 moons footage.

Credits to disaster news for a few clips. And credits to others on social media And different apps.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qqdZ_NfYj0k