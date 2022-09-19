Terral03.com Mystery Report for 2022 Newsletter 04 "Mystery Questions for Ann; ET's, The Races, God's Word, and The Almighty:" for Michael: September 19, 2022

This newsletter program is all about helping people see God’s wisdom hidden in plain sight using His three witnesses of spirit, water, and blood testifying in the Holy Scriptures from Genesis 1:1 through Revelation.
Mystery Questions and Answers
Written by Anne and Terral
September 18, 2022
Hi Anne: Thank you for writing.
On Sat, Sep 17, 2022 at 10:14 AM Anne wrote:
1. Have you heard of people stating that there have been changes to bibles and that this is done by Satan to deceive believers?
There are copy errors (and deliberate mistranslations) in both sets of major manuscriptions (Antiochian and older Egyptian) that make up the Received and Critical Texts. However, the original manuscripts agree more than 90 percent of the time and we have the Holy Spirit living within our mortal bodies to help show us the way. I would work diligently to dissect and trisect the original languages early on in my ministry but realized none of that was necessary after seeing God's wisdom hidden in plain sight using God's three witnesses of spirit, blood, and water.
Extraterrestrials, The Races, God’s Word, and The Almighty
Written by Michael and Terral
Hi Michael:
Thank you for writing.
On Mon, Sep 19, 2022 at 4:07 AM Michael wrote:
Dear Terral,
My question is though, as these references you've made to Elijah being a man of Godz whom will return with great power, are you implying in some fashion that God almighty is an extraterrestrial?
Not at all. The amphibian and reptilian races did not simply come to our planet to visit. These races have been here from the beginning and evolved from the "waters" of Genesis 1:20. Adam and Eve are the father and mother of all the races in the universe, and The Almighty is the only One and True God. His Son is the Word (F+S+HS) incarnate in heaven of this universe as the "Lamb of God" (in the center of the throne: Rev. 7:17) who incarnated onto this planet as Jesus Christ 2000 years ago, and who is at the right hand of God making intercession for us as we speak. The Almighty is INFINITE and interacts with heavenly and earthly finite hosts via His Three Witnesses (Rev. 1:8) of spirit (God to Come), water (God Who Was), and blood (God Who Is) in the same pattern as the Word testifies through My Father who is in Heaven (spirit), the Son (blood), and Holy Spirit (water witness Helper).
