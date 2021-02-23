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To Whom Do You Owe Your Obedience
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21 views • February 23, 2021
Are you subordinating yourself to people in lawful authority? Are you allowing criminals and con-men to arrogate power to which they're not legally entitled? If so, why? What does political philosopher John Locke have to say about to whom you owe your obedience?
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🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
📲 Let's Connect!
http://www.facebook.com/TheNewAmerican
https://parler.com/profile/TheNewAmerican
https://twitter.com/NewAmericanMag
https://www.instagram.com/newamericanmag85/
#DanielNatal #JohnLocke #TheDanielNatalShow
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