Police Officer Jacob Kersey | Christian Marriage UNDER ARREST

John-Henry Westen Show





May 25, 2023





Jacob Kersey, a former law enforcement officer with the Port Wentworth Police Department in Georgia, resigned from the police force at just 19 years of age after being targeted by his superiors for bravely defending the Christian truth about the sanctity of marriage on social media. As the LGBT agenda pushes into "Pride Month," Jacob Kersey is hailed a hero in the pro-family movement for defending God's revealed truth about marriage between one man and one woman.





The John-Henry Westen Show airs nightly Monday through Thursday at 8:00 PM ET at LifeSiteNews, reporting on the biggest attacks against the Culture of Life including the New World Order, the Great Reset, and the One World Religion. Globalist stories silenced and cancelled by the mainstream media are fully exposed —unfiltered against Big Tech censorship — including Pope Francis’ globalist allegiance to the LGBT agenda, the World Economic Forum, and so much more. John-Henry Westen and his guests offer unique and faith-filled answers to life’s most difficult questions facing the pro-life and pro-family fight to build a Culture of Life — including answers to prayer, discerning God’s will, deciphering ancient Biblical prophecies, understanding end-times revelation, and how to be faithful Catholics in a sinful world. These stories are fundamental to the faith and future of Catholics everywhere, and are seen only at LifeSiteNews.





