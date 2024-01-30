The Crazy Conundrum

A Totally Untenable Position

* The impeachment process — which is political — is necessary to expose the [Bidan] regime’s criminality.

* Libs need to advertise their insanity to the left while hiding it from the right.

* The enemy is already here.





Incompetence vs. Malevolence

* This puppet regime’s actions cannot be explained away as error, failure or incompetence.

* Their actions can be explained as malevolent, successful plots.

* They were installed to expedite Operation Take Down America.





The full episode is linked below.





The Dan Bongino Show | 30 January 2024

https://rumble.com/v4a9qvc-another-spark-in-the-cold-civil-war-ep.-2176-01302024.html