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timtruth Worldwide 2022 Drop In Births Germany -14% Greece -12% Hungary & Finland -11%, UK -9% & Much More
Tim Truthhttps://odysee.com/Birth-rate-drop-2022:68a712e354fb2ad2d3084fd1b1c1ff0cff8792fc
https://rumble.com/v1ad47f-massive-2022-drop-in-births-germany-14-greece-12-hungary-and-finland-11-uk-.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rfbrSiaqO4lL/
Massive 2022 Drop In Births: Germany -14%, Greece -12%, Hungary & Finland -11%, UK -9% & Much More