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Sen. Rand Paul Calls on Dr. Fauci to Resign with Harsh Words!
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320 views • November 04, 2021
Sen. Rand Paul Calls on Dr. Fauci to Resign: “What You’ve Done Is Change the Definition on Your Website to Try and Cover Your Ass”

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) called on deadly liar Dr. Tony Fauci to resign during the senate hearing on the ongoing pandemic on Thursday.

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Rand Paul, who has been 100% correct with his assessment of Fauci for the past year, told the NIH Director, “You appear to have learned nothing from this pandemic… What you’re doing is defining away gain-of-function. You’re simply saying it doesn’t exist because you change the definition on the NIH website. This is terrible and you’re completely trying to escape the idea that we should do something to try and prevent a pandemic from leaking from a lab. The preponderance of evidence now points to this coming from a lab and what you’ve done is change the definition on your website to try to cover your ass, basically.”

Sen. @RandPaul (R-KY) to Dr. Anthony Fauci: “You appear to have learned nothing from this pandemic…What you’re doing is defining away gain-of-function…and what you’ve done is change the definition on your website to try to cover your ass, basically.”

Here's the full exchange between @RandPaul and Dr. Fauci. It has never been more apparent that the Fauci variant is the most dangerous health risk in America.
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vaccinespandemiccorona viruscovidplandemicgain of function
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