“Plans Love Silence" There will be no announcement of the beginning, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense Released a Video with such a caption.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday |

“Plans love silence. There will be no announcement of the beginning, ”the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense released a video with such a caption.

Update or info found, further below about this, may have been from a Hacker into TV station.

Probably is due to the fact that the Ukrainian command is not going to publicly announce the start of the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (which has already been postponed many times),and artillery,drone and missiles attack are carried out daily on AFU positions,logistics etc,and Ukraine politicians just can’t stop giving statements about the counteroffensive all the time 24/7…

-

In Crimea, Ukrainian hackers hacked into television and launched the broadcast of their video published today announcing the future counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

