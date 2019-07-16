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16Jul19 Boston Bullied the Wrong Group—They KNOW the Constitution
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29 views • July 16, 2019
Boston banned a Christian flag claiming the First Amendment required suppression of religious exercise. But they picked on Camp Constitution & they’re suing to teaching the city about the1st Amend. Then, Stewart Rhodes, oathkeepers.org, on the real war at the border and Eric Peters, EPautos.com, on abusive cops, California prohibiting DIY car repair and the 2020 Corvette. And, the Left is now claiming that socialism/communism is a race.
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