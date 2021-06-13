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Italy’s Tomato Harvest Threatened by Can Shortages - Food Supply Chain Failures
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20 views • June 13, 2021
Ice Age Farmer - Premiered 13 June 2021
Even as shipping experts warn that delays and shortages are intensifying, Italy, one of the world's top tomato producers, warns that the harvest may rot in the fields due to a lack of cans. This is a perfect example of how our FOOD PRODUCTION is just as fragile and "Just-in-Time" as the rest of our supply chain, and is a harbinger of food shortages in the near due to these cascading failures. We must brace for these ongoing and worsening disruptions to our way of life: start growing food and spreading the word now.
Even as shipping experts warn that delays and shortages are intensifying, Italy, one of the world's top tomato producers, warns that the harvest may rot in the fields due to a lack of cans. This is a perfect example of how our FOOD PRODUCTION is just as fragile and "Just-in-Time" as the rest of our supply chain, and is a harbinger of food shortages in the near due to these cascading failures. We must brace for these ongoing and worsening disruptions to our way of life: start growing food and spreading the word now.
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