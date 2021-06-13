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Doctors, Hospitals And Politicians Are Being Bribed To Go Along With This Scamdemic!
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353 views • June 13, 2021
I personally have heard similar things happening when a loved one dies; apparently payment is offered to say they died of covid, so this makes a lot of sense! But, this only shows how weak our Government officials really are. The question I have is, who is doing the bribing and who is making the payment?
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