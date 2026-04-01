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12 US A-10C jets landed at RAF Lakenheath in the UK stopping before reaching the Middle East
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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12 US A-10C jets landed at RAF Lakenheath in the UK stopping before reaching the Middle East 

US ground operation assets continue to move into position to prepare for escalation. Trump talks about ending the war, while he amasses his pieces waiting for the right moment to strike again. 

The arrogance of the US will be its downfall. This will be a suicide mission should they go through with it.

Adding:

"To the people of the United States of America" - A letter from Iranian President Pazeshkian

In a letter addressed to the American public, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian invites people in the United States to look beyond political rhetoric and reconsider the realities of Iran's past, present, and aspirations for a future defined not by confrontation, but by truth, dignity, and mutual understanding.

He emphasizes that in a world shaped by competing narratives and deep geopolitical tensions, the relationship between Iran and the United States remains one of the most misunderstood. Iran, he states, has never in its modern history chosen the path of aggression, expansion, colonialism, or domination, and has never initiated any war.

Pezeshkian traces Iranian distrust toward America to the 1953 CIA-backed coup, support for Saddam Hussein during the Iran–Iraq war, and decades of sanctions and military pressure. He describes recent attacks on Iranian infrastructure as war crimes that will destabilize the region beyond Iran's borders.

He challenges Americans to question whose interests the conflict serves, accusing Israel of using the US as a proxy to fight its battles, and invites Americans to recognize Iran's resilience, development, and the achievements of Iranians globally.

The letter concludes that the choice between confrontation and engagement is fateful—not just for the two nations, but for future generations.

Adding:  The UAE has invoked Chapter 7 of the UN Charter, the most serious mechanism available,  calling on the Security Council for "immediate action" to ensure safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

Chapter 7 authorizes the use of military force. This is the UAE formally laying the legal groundwork for war.

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iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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