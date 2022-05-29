74-Year-Old Shanghai Gentleman Finally Walked Out of the House After 70-Day Lockdown

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05/27/2022 The 74-year-old Shanghai elderly gentleman walked out of the house for the first time after being locked down for more than 70 days. He said in anger: What caused us to suffer is neither DELTA, nor Omicron, but people! People must never forget these people! They can make humans look none human!