Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Shroyer Goes Off At The Border. He Talks About The Clowns And How We Are Living In a Clown World!!!!! He Also Talks About Trafficking Of Children Deep Into The Heart Of Texas!!!
52 views
channel image
Puretrauma357
Published Yesterday |

Shroyer Goes Off At The Border. He Talks About The Clowns And How We Are Living In a Clown World!!!!! He Also Talks About Trafficking Of Children Deep Into The Heart Of Texas!!!


Yes People. This is How They Are Doing It. They Want The Children!


Meanings Of Clowns:

Shriners And Jesters

CIA/Central Intelligence Agency

Which Group Is Shroyer Referring To, Do You think??


https://twitter.com/InfoWars_tv/status/1657040403286179841?s=20

Keywords
shroyergoes off at the borderhe talks about the clowns and how we are living in a clown worldhe also talks abouttrafficking of childrendeep into theheart of texas

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket