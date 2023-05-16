Shroyer Goes Off At The Border. He Talks About The Clowns And How We Are Living In a Clown World!!!!! He Also Talks About Trafficking Of Children Deep Into The Heart Of Texas!!!
Yes People. This is How They Are Doing It. They Want The Children!
Meanings Of Clowns:
Shriners And Jesters
CIA/Central Intelligence Agency
Which Group Is Shroyer Referring To, Do You think??
https://twitter.com/InfoWars_tv/status/1657040403286179841?s=20
