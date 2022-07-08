Jesus' Best Plan for our Survival: The True Hope

Fellow Believers:

So many prepare for a natural survival situation, however the present season of the apocalypse is a spiritually driven series of events. This requires, along with survival supplies, a spiritual expectation and a spiritual preparation.

There are coming stages of culling and separation in this season, however the final acts of the Body of Christ, the Church, are in the offing, after which the Antichrist will rise for a short time, which will transition the world and humanity into the millennial reign of Christ.

If you have the wrong expectation, you will prepare incorrectly, so find the "True Hope," by allowing this video to point you to Christ and His best destiny for you.