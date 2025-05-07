© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Google Stock Crashes as Apple Eyes AI Search – End of an Era?
Google parent Alphabet's stock just took a massive hit—down nearly 9%—after shocking revelations in a U.S. DOJ trial. Apple’s senior exec, Eddy Cue, testified that AI search engines could soon replace Google on Safari. Apple is already in talks with OpenAI, Perplexity, and Anthropic, signaling a major shift away from Google's dominance. Could this spell the end of traditional search engines? In this video, we break down what happened in court, the tech giants’ billion-dollar deals, and what it means for the future of search—and your investments.
📉 Google’s $20B Apple deal in jeopardy
🧠 AI challengers like OpenAI & Perplexity on the rise
💼 What investors need to know right now
📺 Watch the full story and subscribe for real-time updates on the evolving tech war!
#GoogleStock #AppleAI #Alphabet #OpenAI #Perplexity #TechNews #StockMarket #AIvsGoogle #SearchEngineWar #InvestingNews