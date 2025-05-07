Google Stock Crashes as Apple Eyes AI Search – End of an Era?

Google parent Alphabet's stock just took a massive hit—down nearly 9%—after shocking revelations in a U.S. DOJ trial. Apple’s senior exec, Eddy Cue, testified that AI search engines could soon replace Google on Safari. Apple is already in talks with OpenAI, Perplexity, and Anthropic, signaling a major shift away from Google's dominance. Could this spell the end of traditional search engines? In this video, we break down what happened in court, the tech giants’ billion-dollar deals, and what it means for the future of search—and your investments.





📉 Google’s $20B Apple deal in jeopardy

🧠 AI challengers like OpenAI & Perplexity on the rise

💼 What investors need to know right now





