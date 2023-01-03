P.2 My nude sunbathing (G-rated; with breathing and meditation tips) for health benefits from sunshine MVI_9198,200-1merged

Disclaimer: I am not giving medical advice. Do your own research, and investigate the skin cancer risks.

It was after 4 p.m. when I took the opportunity to soak up some sun in my birthday suit. Milder sunshine, although still strong by most latitude’s standards, meant I spent towards 25 minutes between front and back. I used a simple breathing technique, and affirmations, to be somewhat meditative. It was a pleasant recharge. I am persuaded that sunshine on unprotected skin, without burning, and in moderation, is nett beneficial to our health in numerous ways, with new discoveries supporting this theory happening regularly. Do not burn, and don’t over-do it on your face, because the sun does age our skin. All we can hope to do is slow the aging down with therapies, nutrition, and lifestyle practices, such as a hat when our heads have had a medicinal dose of sunshine.