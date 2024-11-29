© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Calm before the storm? Are the Democrats really going along with a "peaceful transition of power"?
67 views • 5 months ago
Alex Jones lays out multiple possibilities for deep state to deny Trump the presidency | Trump says NeoCons Pompeo and Haley are out | CNN floats idea of Biden stepping down to install Harris as first woman president | GOP flips Colorado seat and is one seat away from majority | Senate majority leader race heats up | ACLU loses AZ lawsuit to extend time to find more votes | RFK releases crowdsourcing website to nominate cabinet appointments--but will he head HHS? | DOJ to arrest "most egregious" J6ers before inauguration | Vance warns US will withdraw NATO support if EU censors X | Bitcoin soars to new heights on Trump victory | Sotomayor refuses to step down
