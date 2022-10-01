Get Wisdom Radio Show - Creator Comments on Famous Quotes About God

VA #121 Creator Comments on Famous Quotes About God
Description:
What can quotes about God from notable people reveal about the Divine? Do they sometimes hold deeper truths? Can bold claims be true about what is possible through faith? What does the Almighty expect of us? What are the rules you need to know about partnering with the Divine? Creator expands on a number of insightful quotes to explain why and how the Divine interacts with us to carry out its agenda. This explains the balance needed to repair our lives and reach an even more glorious future through empowered prayer and divine healing requests using the Lightworker Healing Protocol. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.